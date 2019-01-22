Leon Kennedy And Claire Redfield Will Don Their Classic Costumes In RESIDENT EVIL 2: REMAKE
Resident Evil 2: Remake is right around the corner, as Capcom's first major 2019 title (the other two being Devil May Cry V and the Nintendo Switch port of Dragon's Dogma) will be released for PS4, XO, and PC on the 25th of January. As a reminder, you still have a chance to play the 1-Shot demo, facing the hungry undead as officer Leon S. Kennedy in the supposedly safe Raccoon City Police Department.
It looks like players will have a chance to use the classic 1998 suits in the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2, as Capcom is bringing back yet another feature that debuted in the classic video game...
The first wave of RE2: Remake reviews will be published in just a few hours, but the first big surprise has been already spoiled, as you will officially have a chance to play the video game donning the classic suits from the 1998 original. If you want to get those costumes from the get-go, you need to buy some special promotion items (including PSN Point Cards), but they will free for everyone on March 22nd.
The inclusion of the classic costumes is another unexpected, but welcome addition to the core experience. Capcom doesn't forget about the highly anticipated remake's roots and is also brining back two game modes that debuted in the original – The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor, allowing you to do your very best to survive in the zombified city as a block of tofu and the deadly Grim Reaper HUNK.
Be sure to take a closer look at the aforementioned costumes for Leon and Claire down below:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will return reimagined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019.
