Madara Uchiha And Toshiro Hitsugaya Shown Off In New Trailer For JUMP FORCE; Release Date Revealed
Bandai Namco has finally released a character trailer for both Madara Uchiha and Toshiro Hitsugaya — who will actually be joining the roster of Jump Force — Spike Chunsoft's crossover fighting game — later this week.
Toshiro Hitsugaya and Madara Uchiha get the spotlight in new character trailer for Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force; both expected to release this week.
The character trailer released today, besides showing off both fighters in action, has also revealed that Madara Uchiha and Toshiro Hitsugaya will become available via Early Access on Friday the 15th of November. These characters, however, will become available for everyone else to purchase on Tuesday the 19th of November.
Upon release, players were mostly mised on the quality of Jump Force as a proper fighting game, but there's one thing that everyone could agree on: its roster was definitely ambitious. Whether you hate it or love it, at least you have to give Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft some credit, as they are still working hard to bring new characters for fans to play as.
Check it out:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
