MOERO CHRONICLE H Video Game Reveals Nintendo Switch Gameplay Video

Developer Compile Heart has announced a Nintendo Switch version of the classic Moero Chronicle game. Titled Moero Chronicle H, the game has released its first look at its gameplay. Here is more.

The official Compile Heart YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.43-minute gameplay and reveal video for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Moero Chronicle H. This new game is a re-release of the original version Moero Chronicle which hit the PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 2014.



The gameplay video shows how the game looks with Nintendo Switch graphics, it introduces or reminds fans of its mechanics like map navigation and customization options and confirms the release date of January 31, 2019 in Japan. The game has remastered HD visuals, rumble support and other new features like auto-pilot and status up items.



The original Moero Chronicle was published by Sony Computer Entertainment for the PS Vita in May 2015 and has English subtitles. The game later hit international levels for the PC in August 2017. As of right now, there is no official release date for the game in North America, as soon as more pops up, we will let you know.







Moero Chronicle H is out on January 31

