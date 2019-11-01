MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD's Crossover With THE WITCHER III: WILD HUNT Launches In February
Monster Hunter: World's collaboration with The Witcher III: Wild Hunt will launch in a completely free update on February 8, 2019 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Capcom has announced, following the recent crossovers with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Origins and Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV.
Capcom has officially announced that Monster Hunter: World's new collaboration with The Witcher III: Wild Hunt will launch in February via a completely free update for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One...
In this upcoming update, the protagonist from The Witcher series will visit to the New World as join members of the Research Commission. According to Capcom, the free DLC will feature "brand new quests with a unique flavor, blending the RPG mechanics of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with Monster Hunter: World's game systems to present a whole new gameplay experience to fans of both series."
Both studios seem to put a lot of effort into this collaboration, as Geralt's VO has been recorded by the original voice actor (Doug Cockle in the English version), as you will have a chance to change the settings to French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese or "Monster Hunter" language in the game.
There's no doubt that it's great news to see Monster Hunter: World being supported with varied and quality content, as Capcom's decision to collaborate with Square Enix, Ubisoft, and CD Projekt Red surely makes promoting the already vastly popular and best-selling video game much easier.
Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you'll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.
Monster Hunter: World is available for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One NOW!
