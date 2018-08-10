MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Reveals Details On DLC Character Endeavor And The New Arcade Mode

Bandai Namco has revealed new details on the downloadable content character Endeavor and the new Arcade Mode hitting My Hero One's Justice. Endeavor is available for players that pre-order the game, check out the new screenshots and official description of Arcade Mode down below.
Endeavor, the hero currently holding the No. 1 spot, has raw, unrelenting, unbridled power that is matched only by the intensity of his anger. His personality is reflected in his fighting style, he fights with powerful and intense flames that burst from his body, reducing anything he touches to ash.
Despite suffering huge recoil when unleashing his signature moves, a successful hit causes devastating damage to his opponent. In addition, to his formidable close-range attacks, he’s also skilled with mid-range combat too. It will take players practice to master every aspect of Endeavor’s arsenal and crush their opponents without mercy.
A new game mode is also revealed today, Arcade Mode. In this mode players will fight against six consecutive opponent, each more difficult than the last. If victorious, players will receive special items as a reward!
The Arcade Mode seems to be like the classic gameplay found in other fighting games like Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter. The classic mode where players fight until they can not continue anymore or until they beat everyone on the path. There is no more information on the Arcade Mode, we don't know if the health will remain the same for every fight or the character will have his/her health replenished.
The special items are not explained in detail either. The most probable reward would be the accessories players can adorn their characters with. Maybe a new shirt, a pair of pants or even glasses. This mode will be useful for players that want to practice characters before hopping into online battles.
My Hero One's Justice has a release date of October 26, 2018 and will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]