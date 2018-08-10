MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Reveals Details On DLC Character Endeavor And The New Arcade Mode

Bandai Namco has revealed new details on the downloadable content character Endeavor and the new Arcade Mode hitting My Hero One's Justice. Endeavor is available for players that pre-order the game, check out the new screenshots and official description of Arcade Mode down below.

Endeavor, the hero currently holding the No. 1 spot, has raw, unrelenting, unbridled power that is matched only by the intensity of his anger. His personality is reflected in his fighting style, he fights with powerful and intense flames that burst from his body, reducing anything he touches to ash.

Despite suffering huge recoil when unleashing his signature moves, a successful hit causes devastating damage to his opponent. In addition, to his formidable close-range attacks, he’s also skilled with mid-range combat too. It will take players practice to master every aspect of Endeavor’s arsenal and crush their opponents without mercy.