NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Is Getting Tsunade As Part Of Its 7th DLC
Bandai Namco's Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker was released in August of last year and, ever since the game was launched, the developer has been actively releasing new content to keep players invested in the game.
Tsunade — Konoha's Fifth Hokage — is the latest character to be added to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker as part of the game's 7th DLC; becomes available today for free.
Back in October, Bandai Namco released Jiraiya as part of the first DLC for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Now, the developers have released a new trailer introducing Tsunade, Konoha Village's Fifth Hokage, as part of the Special Master: Ninjutsu Training Vol.7 DLC.
Much like Jiraiya's DLC, Tsunade will also be available for free, although players who wish to have Tsunade as a Master Character will have to pay $3.99 in order to gain access toher Inherited Ninjutsus and Inherited Items.
Tsunade is the 7th DLC character to join the roster in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, which already features Jiraiya, Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi, Orochimaru, Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, Second Hokage Tobirama Senju, and the First Hokage Hashirama Senju; with two more characters left to be revealed.
Take a look:
The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER! This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, SHINOBI STRIKER is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
