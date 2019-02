Naruto Uzumaki Is The Main Focus Of This Recently Released JUMP FORCE Character Card

In this brand new Jump Force character card, we can take a closer look at Naruto Uzumaki and his amazing fighting skills, including his unique form of transformation, the powerful Nine-Tails Chakra mode...

Naruto is one of the most formidable ninja ever. In Jump Force, he leads the Gamma Team in an S rank mission to prevent invasion of Earth!

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

In Bandai Namco's Jump Force, you will have a chance to battle the AI and other players as many famous characters from plenty of manga anime series, including Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto.Thankfully, the titular hero won't be the only hero from that universe that will be available at launch, as Force's roster will also feature Boruto, Gaara, Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, Kakashi Hatake, and Sasuke Uchiha.Fans of the critically acclaimed manga and anime should be happy to see that one of the most powerful ninjas ever will be depicted in Jump Force with an amazing attention to detail, as you can take a look at Naruto in his all-new Jump Force character card down below. Thanks to the fresh footage, we have our best look yet at his Nine-Tails Chakra mode that coats his strong body in yellow chakra.In the upcoming extravaganza, you will also visit the digitalized version of Konohagakure, also known as Hidden Leaf Village, the hidden village of the Land of Fire. Considering that Jump Force is just around the corner (the game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15th), be sure to take a closer look at the formidable ninja and his amazing fighting skills down below:

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.