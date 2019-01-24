NEKOPARA VOL. 2 Shares Official Release Date And Language Support

Developer NEKO WORKs' casual indie video game, NEKOPARA Vol. 2 , has shared its official release date and the languages it will support. Here is more information on the game.

Developer Neko Works and publisher CFK have announced the official release date and language support options for the casual indie visual novel Nekopara Vol. 2. The game will hit the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on February 14 and will support the following languages in subtitled form: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.



The original game, Nekopara Vol. 1, launched its PlayStation 4 version on November 2, 2018. The game had a launch date delay from July 4 due to quality improvement. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched on July 4 worldwide. The PC version of the game is available through Steam and was the first one to launch with a release date of December 29, 2014. Players can test the game out before buying with a free demo, the game has a price tag of $9.99.



The visual novel inspired an OVA adaptation which launhced in December 2017, the OVA was published in Steam and became a top grossing project for that month. A manga series adaptationd debuted on March 2018 and is published by ASCII Media Works in the Dengeki G's Comic magazine. Sekai Project has the North American license and Tam-U illustrates the project.