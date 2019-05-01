New DESTINY CONNECT Details Have Been Released Introducing A Colorful Cast Of Characters

Nippon Ichi Software' upcoming action-RPG Destiny Connect is almost here and you can learn much more about the game's colorful cast of characters after the jump in preparation for the approaching launch...

Destiny Connect is developer Nippon Ichi Software' all-new role-playing game that is slated to launch for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 28. There's a chance it's the "Destiny Comet" title that had leaked (by the one and only Walmart Canada) right before the start of E3 2018, as that infamous listing featured many typos and misinformation (including "Forza Horizons 5").In this upcoming RPG, you play as Sherry, a girl who lives in the suburban town of Clocknee. In order to figure out the mystery of the disaster that struck the city, Sherry and her friend will travel through time to fight against Clocknee’s crisis traveling between the past and future encountering various characters.According to Game Director Yoshihiko Toda, Destiny Connect will satisfy people around his age who enjoyed SNES RPGs in their childhood, as the story starts in 1999. Nippon Ichi Software has released some fresh information and screenshots of Destiny Connect introducing us to Sherry's friends: Truth, Dumpty, and Aria, as well as Isaac’s Gear and Form Change systems. Be sure to check it out below:

Truth – A boy Sherry and company meet in the past Clocknee. He has a rough personality, but a strong sense of justice. He is investigating the secret of the town’s department store “Save the Queen.”





"Dumpty – Truth’s good friend. He often follows Truth, who tends to bump heads with others. He loves eating."







"Aria – A girl from the past Clocknee. She works as a helper at Cafe Blossom. She has a kind personality and is a good friend of Truth and Dumpty."







"Guardian Form - Isaac’s main form. A steel guardian that protects everyone with its heavy armor. It is bad at avoiding attacks. It can use abilities such as “Iron Wall,” which increases the defense power of the entire party, and “Radiant Beam,” which attacks all enemies."







"Rescue Form – With the “Medical Shower” ability that can heal all of the party’s HP, Isaac’s Rescue Form is an effective form to use when you want to heal wounded allies. By using the “Hazmat Cleanup” skill, you can attack a single enemy while lowering its attack power. This form should come in handy in a pinch."





To you, who was once a child, and you, who will one day find someone precious. Destiny Connect is a completely new RPG in development at Nippon Ichi Software.

Destiny Connect will release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 28, 2019.