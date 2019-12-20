New Patch Update Video For DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH Released By The Developer

Ver. 2.3.0 (Updated Dec. 20 2019)



① Playable characters can now reach level 90. In accordance with the new level cap, Level 81~90 weapons and accessories have also been added.



② Playable characters can now enter new dragon contracts. Choose the "Enter a Contract" option when you visit Atruums' Den and use the "Dragonite" item to change your character's current contract. The Empress has a new Thunder contract, the Warrior has a new Poison contract, the Shinobi has a new Ice contract, and the Witch has a new Wind contract.



③ Handy new options have been added to the mid-quest sub-menu. Options to display a guide marker highlighting your character, control screen shake, and 3 new types of dash controls have been added.



④ The following quests have new level 100 difficulty levels: "The Ogre Fort", "Sea of Tumult”, "Werewolf Hunting”, "The Bell Tolls”, "Undying Dragon”, "Twin Dragon's End”, "Unearthed Royalty”, "The Castle Burns”, "Eastern Treasures”, "Invisible Anger”, "Calamity's Portent”, "They Come from Hell”, "Dragons' Struggle”, "Infernal Labyrinth”, "Resurging Flames”, "Hidden Hell”, "Truth in Heaven”, "Soul Vessel”, "Marked For Death”, "The Dragon's Hoard”



⑤ Floors B101-B110 have been added to the "Cavern of Torment" quest.