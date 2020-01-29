New Trailer For CODE VEIN Introduces Us To The Game's First DLC: "Hellfire Knight"
Last year, Bandai Namco revealed that Code Vein — their acclaimed role playing game with hack and slash elements — would be getting even more content for players to sink their teeth into. This new DLC would consist of three separate packs that would bring with them new weapons, bosses, and more.
Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer that shows off the first DLC for Code Vein, as they shadow drop this new content completely out of the blue today.
Although the developer did not reveal exactly when this new content would be made available, they did reveal that all three were expected to release at some yet-to-be-determined date early in 2020, and today they have shadow dropped, completely out of the blue, the game's first pack.
Code Vein's "Hellfire Knight" is bringing with it a lot of content that will definitely lure players back with a brand-new story, one new stage, a new boss for players to fight, new cosumes for NPCs, and a handful of customisation parts for the players' avatars.
Check it out:
In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.
Code Vein is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]