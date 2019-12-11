New Video For The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG MOVIE Compares Sonic's Old Design With The New One
Earlier this morning, Paramount Pictures released the new trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie; revealing an accurate redesign for Sega's Blue Blur, and fans of the Sonic the Hedgehog series are simply loving it.
We can all agree that the original design for Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was awful, and this new comparison video pits the old design against the new, and superior version.
Fans will remember that back in April the first trailer for the movie was released, and it was a disaster; with a vocal majority complaining pretty much about everything in it, especially Sonic's awful design. Sonic the Hedgehog Director Jeff Fowler then announced that they had heard the complaints and that Sonic's design would be changed.
For those who don't remember what Sonic used to look like in the first trailer, GameXplain has released a comparison video that gives us a side-by-side comparison of Sonic's old design and the new, and superior design; the differences are night and day.
Check it out:
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is spin-dashing into theatres on the 14th of February in 2020.
