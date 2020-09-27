NI NO KUNI: CROSS WORLDS Mobile Game Releases Gorgeous Teaser Trailer

The upcoming Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds mobile game from Netmarble and Level-5 will launch later this year in Japan and a dazzling new anime trailer from has been released.

South Korean mobile games developer Netmarble and Japanese publisher Level-5 are set to release the third mobile game in the Ni no Kuni franchise later this year. To celebrate, the official website for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds just went live and a gorgeous, anime trailer for the game was also released. Check it out below.

While a lot of anime fans are guessing that Studio Ghibli created the trailer based on the art style and the fact that Ghibli previously created the animated sequences of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch. However, the animation was actually made by the Korea-based Studio Ppuri.

The game is essentially a mobile MMORPG where players will form communities (guilds) of up to 100 players where they will work together to complete objectives and obtain prizes.

While there have been several Ni no Kuni games that eventually made their way to the West, there's never been a Ni no Kuni mobile game that was ported over so North American fans will unfortunately have to appreciate the game's gorgeous visuals from afar.

You are a beta tester for the virtual reality game “Soul Divers.” As you progress through the game, you start to notice that the game’s world is real. After meeting a mysterious woman named Rania, you learn your mission. To carry out your mission, you must confront powerful enemies and rebuild the kingdom… Is it possible to save the connected two worlds from ruin?