Nintendo Has Just Confirmed That A POKÉMON DIRECT Will Be Streamed Tomorrow

A Pokémon Direct has just been announced by Nintendo. The stream is scheduled for tomorrow and Generation 8 is expected to be unveiled.

Tune in on 2/27 at 6am PT for roughly 7 minutes of new information in a livestreamed #Pokemon Direct presentation!https://t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/BEwvJi8BFi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 26, 2019

Fantastic news for fans of the Pocket Monster series, as Nintendo has recently revealed that a Pokémon Direct will be streamed tomorrow at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.According to Nintendo's announcement, this new Pokémon Direct will be a 7-minute long presentation — although they didn't provide any details on what exactly we will be shown.Back in 2017, The Pokémon Company CEO — Tsunekazu Ishihara — revealed that they were working on a new core RPG Pokémon title, but neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have mentioned anything about the game since.A seven minute video is more than enough time to unveil that core Pokémon title they announced almost two years ago, especially sinceandhave already had their time to shine. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed for them to hopefully release a trailer for this new Nintendo Switch Pokémon title.