 Nintendo Has Just Confirmed That A POKÉMON DIRECT Will Be Streamed Tomorrow
Video Games Headlines Videos

Nintendo Has Just Confirmed That A POKÉMON DIRECT Will Be Streamed Tomorrow

Nintendo Has Just Confirmed That A POKÉMON DIRECT Will Be Streamed Tomorrow

A Pokémon Direct has just been announced by Nintendo. The stream is scheduled for tomorrow and Generation 8 is expected to be unveiled.

Josh Berger | 2/26/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: GameFragger
Fantastic news for fans of the Pocket Monster series, as Nintendo has recently revealed that a Pokémon Direct will be streamed tomorrow at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to Nintendo's announcement, this new Pokémon Direct will be a 7-minute long presentation — although they didn't provide any details on what exactly we will be shown.

Back in 2017, The Pokémon Company CEO — Tsunekazu Ishihara — revealed that they were working on a new core RPG Pokémon title, but neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have mentioned anything about the game since.

A seven minute video is more than enough time to unveil that core Pokémon title they announced almost two years ago, especially since Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee! and Pokémon GO have already had their time to shine. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed for them to hopefully release a trailer for this new Nintendo Switch Pokémon title.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...