Nintendo Has Unveiled POKÉMON Sword And POKÉMON SHIELD As The New Titles In The Pocket Monster Series
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are the two new core entries in Nintendo and GameFreak's role-playing Pocket Monster series, as revealed today during the Nintendo's Pokémon Direct.
It's finally here! The long-awaited reveal of Generation 8 in Nintendo and Game Freak's Pocket Monster series comes in the form of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
The Pokémon Direct was presented by The Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara, who also revealed that Pokemon Sword/Shield will be coming out, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, in late 2019.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be introducing players to the Galar region, where players are promised to find never-before-seen Pokémon, including Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble; the brand-new Grass, Fire, and Water starter Pokémon that players will choose at the beginning of their journey.
Take a look:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
