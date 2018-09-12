Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime Responds To Rumors That PERSONA 5 Is Headed To The Nintendo Switch
Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo, recently spoke of the circulating rumors that Persona 5 is going to be released on the Nintendo Switch next year. These rumors sprouted following Joker, Persona's protagonist, being announced as a playable-character within, Nintendo Switch exclusive, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime recently responded to the circulating rumors that Persona 5 is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year. Hit the jump to find out more...
Fils-Aime recently spoke with IGN, who brought up the matter, wherein Fils-Aime didn't go as far as to confirm such a port, though he certainly didn't deny it.
You know, I can’t comment on that. Again, from our perspective, we’ve been clear. We want all the best content on our platform. All the best content, all the best developers. And so our job is to continue growing the install base for Nintendo Switch to drive engagement of our players, to grow the audience. As that happens, then developers see the opportunity.
Seeing as Persona 5 sold two million units during its first year of release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, it's plausible that it could arrive on the Switch - especially considering Fils-Aime didn't just cut off the rumors with a blatant denial.
What do you think of Fils-Aime's statement? Would you like Persona 5 to release on the Switch?
