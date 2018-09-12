Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime Responds To Rumors That PERSONA 5 Is Headed To The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime recently responded to the circulating rumors that Persona 5 is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year. Hit the jump to find out more...

circulating rumors that Persona 5 is going to be released on the Nintendo Switch next year. These rumors sprouted following Joker, Persona's protagonist, being announced as a playable-character within, Nintendo Switch exclusive, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.



You know, I can’t comment on that. Again, from our perspective, we’ve been clear. We want all the best content on our platform. All the best content, all the best developers. And so our job is to continue growing the install base for Nintendo Switch to drive engagement of our players, to grow the audience. As that happens, then developers see the opportunity.