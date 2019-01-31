Nippon Ichi Software Has Officially Released The Very First DESTINY CONNECT Gameplay Footage
Considering that Destiny Connect releases in under a month, we still know shockingly little about Nippon Ichi Software's next big thing. In Destiny, the Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana studio will take you on a wild ride beyond time and space, as you play as Sherry, a girl who lives in the suburban town of Clocknee and has to travel between the past and future to stop the looming crisis involving magic.
The Nippon Ichi Software crew has finally released a proper showcase of Destiny Connect's most important gameplay features, giving us a chance to take a closer look at the new game's jRPG mechanics...
The story will start in 1999 and Destiny Connect will pay homage to beloved jRPG games of that era (such as Final Fantasy VII and Legend of Mana), at least according to Game Director Yoshihiko Toda.
During today's live-stream, the game's producers have released over 10 minutes of pure Destiny Connect gameplay footage, giving us a chance to take a closer look at the upcoming jRPG's colorful cast, including main protagonist Sherry and her loyal friends – Truth, Dumpty, Aria, and Isaac, a yellowish steel robot that protects everyone with its unbreakable armor and can heal wounded allies.
Be sure to check out over 10 minutes of all-new Destiny Connect gameplay footage down below:
To you, who was once a child, and you, who will one day find someone precious. Destiny Connect is a completely new RPG in development at Nippon Ichi Software.
Destiny Connect will release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 28, 2019.
