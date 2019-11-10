Noby, Doraemon, And Their Friends Are The Focus Of The Launch Trailer For DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS

The setting is Natura, and at the center of this land is the mystical Big Tree. Doraemon and friends will each take on a role to help out around town! The theme of this experience is creating bonds with the town residents, and while doing so, enjoying the heart-warming interactions through each character and the part they play in the story. But building a farm and raising horses and cattle like in other Story of Seasons games isn't the only thing to do. Explore the town of Natura, go on adventures, catch bugs and much much more! Fans of the Doraemon series will also be happy to know that Doraemon's gadgets can be used to assist you in your new, everyday life!