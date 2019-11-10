Noby, Doraemon, And Their Friends Are The Focus Of The Launch Trailer For DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
In April of this year, Bandai Namco announced that they were teaming up with developers Marvelous! and Brownies to develop a new farm simulation Story of Seasons title with characters from the beloved Doraemon series of manga and anime.
Doraemon Story of Seasons, Marvelous Entertainment's new farm simulation, has just become available today for the Nintendo Switch and PC, and we get a new trailer that introduces us to the gang.
Doraemon Story of Seasons is, for all intents and purposes, a role-playing game and farming simulation in the same veing of the popular Story of Seasons series(spiritual successor to the Harvest Moon franchise) that is releasing for the Nintendo Switch and PC(Steam) today.
Now that the game has finally become available, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer that introduces us to Noby, Doraemon, and their friends — while also showing us some gameplay that sees the gang farming, fishing, cooking, and interacting with the townsfolk at Natura.
Check it out:
The setting is Natura, and at the center of this land is the mystical Big Tree. Doraemon and friends will each take on a role to help out around town! The theme of this experience is creating bonds with the town residents, and while doing so, enjoying the heart-warming interactions through each character and the part they play in the story. But building a farm and raising horses and cattle like in other Story of Seasons games isn't the only thing to do. Explore the town of Natura, go on adventures, catch bugs and much much more! Fans of the Doraemon series will also be happy to know that Doraemon's gadgets can be used to assist you in your new, everyday life!
Doraemon Story of Seasons is available for the Nintendo Switch and PC(Steam) today.
