ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Killer Has Been Announced As The Newest Character Coming To The Game

More and more characters are coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ! Hit the jump to check out the gameplay trailer for the deadly and incredibly fast, Killer!

More so than its three predecessors, Bandai Namco Entertainment's One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is expanding its hack and slash style gameplay to nearly every character that has ever carried a weapon in the series! Aside from the Straw Hat crew and other side characters from the game, this new title bolsters almost every friend and foe from the series!

The recent DLC characters have included characters like the Vinsmoke gang and Charlotte Cracker and Smoothie, along with the recent announcement of X Drake, who will kick off the second character pack. So far, the newest DLC pack is looking to include some deadly characters from the series; however the latest may one may be the deadliest addition yet!

Killer is the newest character cutting his way into the title with a ton of devastating bladed moves and spins, one of which collects a large number of foes and splashes them into the ground like a wave! A new trailer recently dropped for him that shows off a lot of his wild moves and can be seen below!

Will you be picking up Killer when the character pack releases? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!





One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is available for the Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One!