ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 New Character Announced Ahead Of Release
With about 10 days before the game hits shelves, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 and Bandai Namco Entertainment have a few more reveals left for fans. One such example comes from the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as it announces a brand new character is revealed for the Dynasty Warriors style game.
With a little over a week ahead of release, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has announced a brand new character to the roster. Hit the jump to see who is joining!
The new character that will be coming to the roster is none other than Eustass Kid! While no official trailer has been released and no word on if fans will get one before release, the news is definitely exciting nonetheless! While not much news was released for the character entirely, it is safe to say that the more characters come, the merrier.
Excited for the new game? Ready to play as every character? One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will release on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Switch on March 26th, in Japan and on the same copnsoles and PC, for the rest of the world on the 27th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]