 ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 New Character Announced Ahead Of Release
Video Games Headlines Videos

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 New Character Announced Ahead Of Release

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 New Character Announced Ahead Of Release

With a little over a week ahead of release, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has announced a brand new character to the roster. Hit the jump to see who is joining!

marvelfreek94 | 3/15/2020
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
With about 10 days before the game hits shelves, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 and Bandai Namco Entertainment have a few more reveals left for fans. One such example comes from the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as it announces a brand new character is revealed for the Dynasty Warriors style game. 

The new character that will be coming to the roster is none other than Eustass Kid! While no official trailer has been released and no word on if fans will get one before release, the news is definitely exciting nonetheless! While not much news was released for the character entirely, it is safe to say that the more characters come, the merrier. 



Excited for the new game? Ready to play as every character? One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will release on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Switch on March 26th, in Japan and on the same copnsoles and PC, for the rest of the world on the 27th! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...