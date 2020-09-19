ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 The Latest Trailer For The Mad Monk Urouge Has Been Revealed

Just after the announcement that Urouge would be coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 , a new trailer began streaming! Hit the jump to check it out!

Recently it was revealed that the Mad Monk, Urouge of Eiichiro Oda's hit manga One Piece, would be joining the roster of the hit game One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. It was also confirmed he would be included in a character pack that included Killer and X Drake.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's hack and slash title is known for its devastating abilities equipped with each character and the massive array of people a player can take control of. Being that it is the fourth installment, the series gives a diet version of the overall story that is perfect for anyone who doesn't have the time to sit through over 800 episodes.

When Urouge was initially announced, he had not had a trailer released, however not a day later, that all changed as there is now a full gameplay video that showcases his immense power! The video did not give an exact release date yet, but the character pack is expected to release this fall.

Urogue is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 this fall on the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC!





Urogue is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 this fall on the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC!