ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Urouge Is The Newest DLC Character Announced For The Upcoming Character Pack

A new character has been added to the upcoming character pack for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ! Hit the jump to learn more about who is being added to the roster!

As fall quickly approaches, Bandai Namco Entertainment has wasted no time in announcing new characters for the 2nd Character Pack of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Previously confirmed characters have included Killer and X Drake, but there has been another that was recently announced.

Known as the Mad Monk, Urouge is easily one of the most physically imposing characters in the world of One Piece; with his enormous body and statue-like smile, this pirate is a force to be reckoned with. The character is apart of the Fallen Monk Pirates and part of a group known as the "Worst Generation."

A recent announcement from the most recent issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that the character has also been included in the new Character Pack! There was also a still released since there is no official trailer yet.

With Character Pack 2 coming this fall, it has also been confirmed that a third will be on its way this winter. Make sure to check out the still below, and we would love to hear your thoughts on the new addition to the game!





One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is available for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC!