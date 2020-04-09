ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 X Drake Roars Into The Game With A New Trailer

Another new DLC character is being added to the hit game One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 . Hit the jump to check out the new gameplay trailer for X Drake!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga has been entertaining readers now for over 20 years with its zany characters, sprawling plotlines, and a sense of camaraderie that is hard to find in media now. Since its debut, the series has branched off into anime, video games, collectibles, and movies!

When it comes to video games, one of its most successful franchises has been the Pirate Warriors franchise. With a storyline that takes the critical points of a section of the story and then allows players to play through them, not only does it offer an opportunity for fans to get a simplified version of the admittedly long tale; but it also lets the play take control of their favorite character in a Dynasty Warriors-style map where they take on hordes of foes to capture locations.

Since the release of its third sequel, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, there have been multiple characters added to the already massive roster. This time, a new trailer has been released to mark the arrival of the shapeshifting pirate X Drake! While the character was announced earlier in the summer, this is the first time anyone has seen him in action!

Is the half man/ half dinosaur pirate captain worth the game's 2nd DLC pack? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new trailer below!





X Drake is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 this fall.