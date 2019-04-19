ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER First DLC Episode Video Revealed

One Piece World Seeker is going full sail with the DLC reveals! Hit the jump to learn about the first episode DLC to the hit game!

One Piece: World Seeker is the latest game in the franchise, released by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game Takes place on "Prison Island" and released this past March. The game features a multitude of characters from the series including the entire Straw Hat crew! Recently, a new video was released that showed off the first DLC for the game! The DLC features Zoro as he investigates a robotics factory in the first episode of the content titled, "The Void Mirror Prototype". Check out the new trailer below!







The episode will be available for $9.99 USD or automatically apart of the season pass. Excited for the new DLC? Share your thoughts in the comments! The Void Mirror Prototype will be released in early summer on PS4, Xbox One and Steam!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE