ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS: 2nd DLC Character Has Been Announced

Brand new video game, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, has announced a brand new DLC character. Hit the jump to figure out who is joining the roster!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows was released by Bandai Namco Entertainment this past February. The game, upon release, was an instant hit for fans of the series and the fighting games as a whole. The series features hit characters from the series, such as Saitama and Genos, to name a couple.

What makes this 3v3 fighting game such a unique addition to the Bandai Namco fighting game genre, is that once players use Saitama the rules change to survival with only two characters until Saitama can arrive to assist in the battle. The game features a catalog of some of the most powerful characters in the series, and continues to add more DLC characters to the roster.

After the announcement of the first DLC character, Suiryu, it was only a matter of time before the next character announcement would be made. Now, according to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, it has been revealed that Lightning Max will be joining the fight! While no gameplay footage has been revealed as of yet, it should only be a matter of time before fans get a taste of what the character has to offer.





Excited for the new character? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Lightning Max wil be joining the game this Spring!