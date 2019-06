ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Video Game Gets Action-Packed Announcement Trailer

Bandai Namco announced, earlier today, that a 3 vs. 3 fighting game based on One's popular One Punch Man series is currently being developed for home consoles and PC.

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

is a 3v3 fighting game that was recently announced by Bandai Namco, based on the acclaimed One Punch Man manga and anime series by author One. The game is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCSpike Chunsoft, the same developer that worked on the somewhat divisive crossover fighting game, are the ones developing— so players can know what to expect from this brand-new title; at least in terms of gameplay mechanics.So far, the first confirmed characters to join the roster inare the One Punch Man himself Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Mumen Rider, and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. Considering that this is a 3v3 fighting game, we should expect quite a handful of characters to be revealed before the game's release.Check it out:



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC soon.