OUR WORLD IS ENDED Game Reveals North American Release Date
The official PQube Games Twitter account has revealed the North American release date of the visual novel developed by 5pb, Judgement 7: Our World is Ended. The account states the visual novel will be available in North America and Europe on March 22nd for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A PC version will launch later this year. The visual novel hits the same consoles in Japan on February 28.
Developer 5pb's upcoming visual novel, Judgement 7: Our World is Ended, has revealed its official North American release date. Here is more on the game.
The game has a Day One Edition which includes an exclusive artbook and keychain. The opening theme is Change the World by Kurokomo and 164 composed it. The physical version for the PS4 is going for 7,800 yen and the digital version goes for 7,000 yen. The Nintendo Switch will count with a digital verison only, no price tag revealed. The visual novel originally launched for the PS Vita in November 2017 in Japan.
This new version has 30% more story, a new post-game sequence with new characters as well, new events and quality of life features. The new version will also feature a backlog jump and a branch tree that helps players with customization and visualization. Our World is Ended will hit North America and Europe.
Our World is Ended follows Judgement 7, a team of young developers working on a brand new game engine called the W.O.R.L.D program. When wearing an Augmented Reality headset, this revolutionary program changes the landscape in real time.
When Reiji, the game part-time director, tries the program in the streets of Asakusa, he catches a glimpse of an unsettling cityscape. Could this be a glitch or is there more to it than meets the eye?
His doubts are soon to be confirmed as the members of Judgement 7 will find themselves trapped between fiction and the real world. Characters and creatures from their previous games have breached this world and now risk becoming reality. The city is on the verge of being overwritten and its fate hangs in the balance and in your actions.
Judgement 7's battle to bring the world back is about to begin!
Our World is Ended hits the PS4 and Switch on March 22
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]