OUR WORLD IS ENDED Game Reveals North American Release Date

Developer 5pb's upcoming visual novel, Judgement 7: Our World is Ended , has revealed its official North American release date. Here is more on the game.

The official PQube Games Twitter account has revealed the North American release date of the visual novel developed by 5pb, Judgement 7: Our World is Ended. The account states the visual novel will be available in North America and Europe on March 22nd for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A PC version will launch later this year. The visual novel hits the same consoles in Japan on February 28.



The game has a Day One Edition which includes an exclusive artbook and keychain. The opening theme is Change the World by Kurokomo and 164 composed it.

The physical version for the PS4 is going for 7,800 yen and the digital version goes for 7,000 yen. The Nintendo Switch will count with a digital verison only, no price tag revealed. The visual novel originally launched for the PS Vita in November 2017 in Japan.

This new version has 30% more story, a new post-game sequence with new characters as well, new events and quality of life features. The new version will also feature a backlog jump and a branch tree that helps players with customization and visualization. Our World is Ended will hit North America and Europe.

