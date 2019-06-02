Perfect Cell Battles Son Gokū And Sōsuke Aizen In This Extended JUMP FORCE Gameplay Video
The wait it almost over, as Jump Force, which was officially announced during last year's E3, will be finally released in nine days, giving all manga and anime fans a unique opportunity to battle other players as their favorite characters from the small screen or comics. What's even better, the option to build your own fighter from the ground up will be not only be available at launch, but also encouraged!
Jump Force is all about pitting two teams of three against each other in sprawling 3D arenas, and this extended gameplay video will give you all the information you need about the game's core mechanics...
The Japanese producer has confirmed that Jump Force's base version will feature 40 characters, including beloved heroes such as Ichigo, Rukia, Aizen (Bleach), Gon, Hisoka, Kurapika, Killua (Hunter x Hunter), Ryo Saeba (City Hunter), Kenshiro (Fist of the North Star), Pegasus Seiya & Dragon Shiryu from Saint Seiya, Makoto Shishio and Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin), and even Asta (Black Clover).
The PlayStation Underground crew recently played a big chunk of Jump Force, and thanks to their first impressions, we can take a closer look at the game's core gameplay mechanics, like swapping characters during actual battling. Jump Force is all about pitting two teams of three against each other in sprawling 3D arenas, so be sure to learn more about its rules in this all-new action-packed video:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
