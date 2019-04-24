PERSONA 5: A Brand New Teaser To A New Game Has Been Unveiled

The world of Persona 5 has just gotten bigger with the announcement of a brand new game titled Persona 5 Royal. Hit the jump to watch the new teaser!

Persona 5: Royal is a brand new RPG from Atlus that expands on the established world from the original game. This new game will feature two new characters, Kasumi Yoshizawa and Takuto Maruki. The story, while not fully enveiled, is to tewll the untold story of the third semester and feature brand new content in both student and phantom life. Expect to other features to be brand new including status assists and songs! A new gameplay and teaser trailer has been unveiled for the game that can be seen below!













Excited for the new game? Persona 5: Royal is set to release in Japan on October 31st while the Asian and US markets will be getting the game sometime in 2020. Ready for a new story to unfold in the Persona world? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

