 PERSONA 5: ROYAL New E3 Trailer Revealed During Event
PERSONA 5: ROYAL New E3 Trailer Revealed During Event

PERSONA 5: ROYAL New E3 Trailer Revealed During Event

With the new Persona title, Persona 5: Royal, on the way; a brand new trailer has been released with the English speaking cast revealed! Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 6/11/2019
Atlus USA is wasting no time in making sure that its western audience will have a taste of the latest installment in the Persona 5 world; Persona 5: Royal. This new game features a brand new protagonist and covers a missing segment in the school year, and some new school and phantom life segments, as well. This new installment promises to be more than just extra content, in the game, as it is set up to be its own fun and engaging story. A brand new trailer was revealed during this weekend's E3, that shows some of the English cast attached to the series. Check it out below! 



Some new voice actors include Laura Post as Kasumi Yoshizawa and Billy Kametz as Takuto Maruki! Excited for the new game? Loved the new trailer? Share your thoughts in the usual spot as Persona 5: Royal releases in Japan on October 31st and in the Americas, Europe and Asia, in 2020! 
