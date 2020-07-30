PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS New Listing Signals A North American Release

A new financial release has alluded to the hit video game Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers coming to consoles in North America. Hit the jump for more information on the news!

When Atlus released the runaway hit, Persona 5, to consoles, a new era in stylized gaming was born. With the use of color and animation to help propel the already stellar story, the cast of characters in the game became video game icons virtually overnight!

Since the release of the game, there have been some spin-offs and pseudo sequels that have released in Japan and have made or are making their way to the west. Most notably, Persona 5 Royal. However, there is another title that was released in Japan that has just as much fan praise as the other titles; Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

This title, as far as gameplay is concerned, does away with the turn-based system and is instead working as more of a hack and slash beat em' up style game. Coupled with the stylistic design and excellent soundtrack and the game was an immediate hit upon release. Yet, fans in the west had still not experienced the title firsthand.

Well, thanks to a financial listing from KOEI Tecmo games, those prayers seem to have been answered as the game is listed for a March 2021 release! With no further details give, it's hard to say what to expect, but make sure to stay tuned in for more updates, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





The game's story is set half a year after the original Persona 5 game's story, with the game's main characters going on summer vacation, but becoming involved in a new incident that spans the whole of Japan. The original game's main characters are playable.



Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is aiming to release in North America on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on March 2021!