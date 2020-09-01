PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals A New Minigame And Dark Joker

The latest Persona game coming is about to add some awesome goodies to the game. Hit the jump to check out the new minigame and evil Joker!

Atlus has released a brand new trailer, for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, just a few weeks ahead of its Japan release. The new trailer showcases some awesome footage that reveals the game to have a brand new snowboarding mini games and a new look at a dark version of Joker! Check out the brand new footage below!







Another awesome piece of info Atlus revealed was that, starting today until the 12th, new information will be revealed for the game every day. Excited for the new game? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, releases for PS4 and Switch, in Japan, on Februay 20th!

