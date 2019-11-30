PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Reveals New Ann Takamaki Highlight Video

Another awesome character is returning to Persona 5: Scramble, Ann Takamaki! Hit the jump to check out the new character trailer for the whip cracking phantom thief!

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, has revealed another character coming to the pseudo sequel! This time its phantom thief, Ann Takamaki, complete with her trademark whip! A brand new character trailer has been released showcasing the character, that can be seen below. Check it out below!







Excited for the new game? Enjoyed the character gameplay trailer? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers releases, in Japan, on PS4 and Switch on February 20th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE