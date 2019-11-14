PERSONA 5:ROYAL Features Return Of Past Protagonists In New Trailers

One of the newest Persona games, Royal, is setting up some big things with the return of past protagonists Yu and Minato in a new DLC. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

Persona 5 Royal has been making waves in the game universe, as it served as a great spinoff and featured an amazing female protagonist, the game manages to keep fans coming back with exciting features, including the return of past game protagonist, Joker. Now, with a brand new DLC on its way, its only fair to get the bands back together with the return of protagonists Minato and Yu from Persona 3 and 4, respectively. The characters will be making their appearances in the challenge battles and two new trailers for the characters can be seen below!











The P3 DLC will be titled "Full Moon" and the P4 DLC will be titled "Foggy Night". Excited for the new DLC? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot and the DLC will be released, in Japan, on November 14th and Persona 5: Royal will be released in the west in spring of next year!

