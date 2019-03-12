 PERSONA 5:ROYAL Releases New Trailer To Announce Western Release
The Persona 5 spinoff game, Royal, has announced a brand new trailer that shows fans when to expect the game's western release. Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 12/3/2019
Releasing in Japan, first, on Halloween; Persona 5: Royal is a spinoff game that involves a new, female protagonist and as fan favorite character , Joker, helps solve a mystery. The game was a hit in Japan, so much so that many western fans were wondering when fans would expect a western release for the game. Now, fans will have to worry no longer with a new trailer that announces when to expect the western release. Check it out below!



Excited for the new release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5: Royal releases, in the west, on March 31st, 2020 on Playstation 4!
