PERSONA 5:ROYAL Releases New Trailer To Announce Western Release
Releasing in Japan, first, on Halloween; Persona 5: Royal is a spinoff game that involves a new, female protagonist and as fan favorite character , Joker, helps solve a mystery. The game was a hit in Japan, so much so that many western fans were wondering when fans would expect a western release for the game. Now, fans will have to worry no longer with a new trailer that announces when to expect the western release. Check it out below!
Excited for the new release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5: Royal releases, in the west, on March 31st, 2020 on Playstation 4!
