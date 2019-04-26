PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Shows New Trailer For western Release

With the western release of the Persona Q2 game on 3DS, a brand new character trailer has been revealed. Hit the jump to check it out!

After the release of Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth in Japan, it was only a matter of time before the game would be making its way over seas to the west. Now it seems that that wish will be coming sooner rather than later. Atlus USA will be releasing the Japanese game, with English subtitles, for both Europe and the US later this summer. To get fans excited for the new game a brand new trailer has been released for the game, featuring the returning heroes, that can be seen below!







While the news isn't as large as expected, we can expect the game to have a pre-order bonus featuring buttons for each of the protagonists and also a "Showtime Premium Edition" that features buttons, an art book, playing cards and a Koromaru plush. Excited for the new US release? Share your thoughts in the usual place! Persona Q2: New CInema Labyrinth releases on June 4th in the US and Europe.

