PERSONA Q2 Releases New Ann Takamaki Character Introduction Trailer

Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing video game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a character trailer for Ann Takamaki. Here is more info on Panther.

The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 52 second introduction trailer for Ann Takamaki. The video showcases the character's moveset, voice acting (done by Nana Mizuki) and the character's design.



Ann is described as a kind, sweet and compassionate girl but is withdrawn and has a belief that she lost her place. However, she is open with people and makes jokes, she does not care what other people think about her. She is a good judge of character, lively and energetic with a strong will. She is voiced by Erika Harlacher in the game's English dub.



Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering. This is the official website.





