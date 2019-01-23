PLANETARIAN: THE REVERIE OF A LITTLE PLANET Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date

Developers Key and VisualArts/Key's post-apocalyptic visual novel, Planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet , has revealed its Nintendo Switch version launch. Here is more.

The post-apocalyptic visual novel developed by Key and VisualArts/Key, Planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet, has announced its Nintendo Switch launch. The game will hit the Japan Nintendo eShop on January 31st and has a price tag of 1,100 yen. The game has Japanese, English, French and Chinese languages.



There is no release for North America or Europe confirmed right now. However, the game's publisher previously stated that the game would release for both places this spring 2019. If there is something on a North American release, we will let you know.



The Nintendo Switch version of the game will have the full control support. The touchscreen will be supported and single Joy-Cons can be used, the game will be playing on a 720p resolution. The PC version of the game launched on November 2004 and has "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews from players.







In time for the 10th anniversary since its original release in Japan, planetarian is an engaging and emotional visual novel from legendary game studio, Key. A sub-brand of VisualArts, Key are also famed for creating Kanon, AIR, CLANNAD, Little Busters!, Rewrite, and Angel Beats!