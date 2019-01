POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Game Is Reportedly Influenced By DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

We have some great news for those that are not playing fighting games on a daily basis, as Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is influenced by Dragon Ball FighterZ to make it as accessible as possible...

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

At its core, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is all about pitting two teams of three against each other in sprawling 3D arenas. In the game, you will have a chance to battler other players (at launch, the game will feature only online ranked and casual matches as well as a story mode) as fan-favorite heroes and villains from the Power Rangers universe, which just recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.According to Steve Kuroki, VP of Creative at developer nWay, "" and the full game will feature "."In a recent interview with PlayStation Blog, Kuroki also revealed that Battle for the Grid will be adopting the controversial "Games As A Service" model, which basically means that its April launch will be just a starting point and nWay and Lionsgate Game will support and update the game for years to come, taking lessons from Ubisoft's Rainbow Six: Siege and For Honor or even Blizzard's Overwatch." Kuroki continued. "VP Creative Director explained.The gamers that are not playing fighting games on a daily basis shouldn't worry too much about learning the highly anticipated game's gameplay mechanics, as the studio has reportedly taken a closer look at Dragon Ball FighterZ and the Marvel vs. Capcom series to make their new project as accessible as possible for newcomers and all the fans who would like to check out Battle for the Grid.In the game, you will have a chance to fight as Tommy, Jason, Gia and Lord Drakkon, but nWay is planning to announce other beloved characters closer to the video game's release date. In the mealtime, be sure to take a look at Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid's first gameplay trailer below:



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC in April.