Recent TRAVIS STRIKES AGAIN: NO MORE HEROES Trailer Spotlights The GOLDEN DRAGON GP Stage

In the upcoming Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes video game, the player will have a chance to take part in six different challenges, and the game's latest trailer spotlights the racing mini-game...

Get ready to wander into the game world and embark on a rampage of epic proportions when Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Following the recent reveals of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes' Electric Thunder Tiger II, Life is Destroy, and Coffee and Doughnuts stages, developer Grasshopper Manufacture just shared an all-new trailer for Suda 51's gaudy extravaganza, this time spotlighting the TRON-like Golden Dragon GP level, that blends together a stylish racing minigame with NMH's regular beat-em-up gameplay mechanics.It's worth remembering that Travis Strikes Again is not a proper No More Heroes 3 (Goichi Suda confirmed in December that he's already working on an outline for the third installment), but this upcoming spin-off is still an interesting beast. In Travis Strikes Again, the player will see main series protagonist Travis being sucked into a video game, or rather several different in-game challenges.Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will come out, exclusively for Nintendo Switch, on January 18, 2019, so we should learn a whole lot more about this hack and slash adventure in the coming days. In the meantime, be sure to check out the latest trailer for Travis' bizarre quest to avoid death from the hands of a former professional baseball player turned assassin (named the Badman) down below:



Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on the 18th of January.