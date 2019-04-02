RELEASE THE SPYCE Mobile Game Reveals Official Release Date
Developer and publishers Kadokawa, Ortho Plus and Tri Fort have announced the official release date of the mobile game adaptation of the action school anime series Release The Spyce. Release The Spyce secret fragrance will hit the market on spring 2019 around mid February. The game's official site has pre-registrations up.
The game will add a new original character named Hisui Munechika (played by Mayu Sagara) who is part of the in-game organization called The Calm Unit. The anime series that inspired the game premiered on October 6, Sentai Filmworks has the North American license and HIDIVE is streaming its simulcast.
The anime series has been airing since October 22, 2018 and is produced by both Lantis and Pony Canyon. The manga series that started everything is written and illustrated by Meia Mitsuki and has been published by ASCII Media Works in the Dengeki G's Comic magazine since January 30, 2018.
To everyone around her, Momo lives a quiet life of solitude: going to school and keeping to herself. To the members of the private intelligence agency Tsukikage, she is their newest recruit, learning to hone her skills to help fight against a global crime organization. Under the guidance of senior member Yuki, Momo undergoes a series of dangerous, deadly and diabolical training scenarios and missions. With each victory, Momo's confidence in her skills grows but it'll take more than that to help keep not just her home but the world safe.
Release the Spyce Secret Fragrance is out around mid February
