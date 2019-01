RESIDENT EVIL 2 Gets Fantastic, And Very Spoilery Trailer Ahead Of The Game's Release

The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on the 25th of January.

Fans of the Resident Evil series have been longing for the series to go back to its survival horror roots for quite some time, now. When, they finally got their wish granted; even when the game was taking some liberties that made it unique.The wait is almost over and long-time fans of Capcom's iconic survival horror series will soon be able to play the highly anticipatedremake when it finally launches this Friday, on the, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.Now that we're only two days away from's launch, Capcom has shared a brand-new trailer that will take fans of the series on a trip down memory lane; as they visit Raccoon City and relive the events of the original game in a retelling of the original game's story that — even to this day — is considered to be one of the best titles in the Resident Evil series.It is worth mentioning, however, that this launch trailer formay contain spoilers as it does give away some key plot points that could end up spoiling the game's story for some newcomers; then again, it is a retelling so it is likely that even long-time fans will be surprised when they finally get their hands on the game.Take a look: