RESIDENT EVIL 2 Gets Fantastic, And Very Spoilery Trailer Ahead Of The Game's Release
Fans of the Resident Evil series have been longing for the series to go back to its survival horror roots for quite some time, now. When Resident Evil 7, they finally got their wish granted; even when the game was taking some liberties that made it unique.
Ahead of the long-awaited release of Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake, we get a brand-new, fantastic — and rather spoilery — launch trailer that will take fans on a trip down memory lane.
The wait is almost over and long-time fans of Capcom's iconic survival horror series will soon be able to play the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake when it finally launches this Friday, on the 25th of January, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.
Now that we're only two days away from Resident Evil 2's launch, Capcom has shared a brand-new trailer that will take fans of the series on a trip down memory lane; as they visit Raccoon City and relive the events of the original game in a retelling of the original game's story that — even to this day — is considered to be one of the best titles in the Resident Evil series.
It is worth mentioning, however, that this launch trailer for Resident Evil 2 may contain spoilers as it does give away some key plot points that could end up spoiling the game's story for some newcomers; then again, it is a retelling so it is likely that even long-time fans will be surprised when they finally get their hands on the game.
Take a look:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on the 25th of January.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]