RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: Capcom Confirms Playable Demo Will Release Prior To Launch

Ahead of Resident Evil 3 Remake 's release on April 3rd, a playable demo will be released wherein players can try out the game before properly purchasing it.

It was written in the STARS... 💫

A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020

On April 3rd, Resident Evil 3 Remake will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The third-person shooter is a remake of the classic zombie game from 1999 that released for both the Sony PlayStation and Nintendo GameCube. While being hunted by the monstrous Nemesis T-Type, Jill Valentine must traverse the zombie-ridden streets of Raccoon City.Similar to last year's Resident Evil 2 Remake; a playable demo for Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released prior to the full game's launch in just over a month's time. This playable demo was recently confirmed over on Twitter (by the officialaccount).It's said that more details to do with the demo will be revealed in the near future. In the meantime, we can only speculate that the playable demo will be akin to that of Resident Evil 2 — wherein players were allowed up to 30 minutes of playtime. We will be sure to cover the crucial details once they're officially announced. Check out the aforementioned tweet below (via):

Resident Evil 3 remake will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from April 3rd, 2020.