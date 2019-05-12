RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake Will Reportedly Be Revealed Prior To The Game Awards 2019
A remake of Resident Evil 3 has been all but confirmed for a little bit now. Almost certainly official images surfaced online earlier this week. While many believe that the title will be officially revealed during The Game Awards 2019 or at Jump Festa 2020, an industry insider believes that it will be announced even sooner than that.
A remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will be officially announced in just a couple of days, according to a well-known and reliable industry insider. Hit the jump...
According to Daniel Ahmad (via Gamefragger), an insider who has proven himself to be reliable countless times, the Resident Evil 3 remake will be announced within a week's time and prior to The Game Awards 2019 (which will be taking place on December 12th).
Given that there aren't any planned events to take place between now and then, as well as some of Ahmad's previous scoops; it's believed that PlayStation/Sony will announce a State of Play livestream very soon and it will take place early next week. Announcements of those livestreams and the livestreams themselves usually take place within days of each other — so that's our best bet.
