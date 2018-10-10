REVOLVE8 Has Announced Preregistration And A Closed Beta

Developers Sega and Koji Igarashi's real-time strategy mobile game, Revolve8 , has announced that pre-registration is available and a closed beta test will be going on soon. Here is more information.

Rev8 Sega website has announced that pre-registration for the upcoming real-time strategy game, Revolve8, is now available. The game will be having a closed beta test soon which players can opt in for and the character introductions are available to check out. Visit the website and click on the Players Wanted sign to register for closed beta.



Koji Igarashi is the character designer, Ryota-H is the artist behind character design, Masayoshi Kukuchi is the senior producer and Shunsuke Tsuchiya as well as yasunori Mitsuda are the sound producers. The closed beta has a release date of October 23, 2018. The pre-registration period is open until October 22, 2018.



Here is the game's official description:

This all-star team brings to the table a cast of funky Heroes who will shatter your expectations. The player wields a deck of 8 cards, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. They then aim to destroy their opponent's towers within the time limit of 3 minutes to achieve victory. The rules are simple, but the cards and powerful Hero skills they use opens up players to fun and strategic real-time duels.

The voice cast has five members as of right now: Shunsuke Takeuchi as Momotaro, Haruka Yoshimura as Red Riding Hood, Shiori Mikami as Cinderella, Tetsu Inada as Emperor, Kenji Akabane as Kintaro. The game will be available for both Android and iOS devices. Check out the trailer below.