SAKURA WARS: New Combat Trailer Released For Upcoming Game
A brand new trailer for the Sakura Wars game, that is coming to the West, has been released. Make sure to check out the new footage after the jump!
2020 is shaping up to be a big year for the Sakura Wars franchise. With a new anime coming at the beginning of April, SEGA is planning on bringing their most recent console installment, Sakura Wars (titled New Sakura Wars in Japan), to the West. Originally released in December of last year, the game takes place 12 years after Sakura Wars V and follows Seijuro Kamiyama as he builds and leads a force to fight against the Kouma, who have returned.
A brand new combat trailer was streamed for the game, that shows off a lot of new gameply and gives an idea of what to expect for the release. The game will also feature a slew of different add-ons depending on if fans purchase digitally or physically. Make sure to check out the trailer below!
Excited for the new game? Ready to take on more enemies in state of the art mechs? Sakura Wars releases, in the West, on April 28th and the new anime series premieres on April 3rd!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]