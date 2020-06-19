SEKIRO SIDE STORY: HANBEI THE UNDYING New Manga From Yen Press Has Announced Its Release Date

Set in the same world as the award-winning video game, Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying , invites readers to learn more about one of the characters in the game. Hit the jump for the release date!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gives players a chance to challenge themselves in new ways, as they play as the spectral, main character, Sekiro. FromSoftware's punishing combat system translates well from Dark Souls and Bloodborne, in the world of feudal Japan.

Upon its release, in 2019, the game ended up selling almost 4 million copies! Aside from sales numbers, the game also earned multiple Game of the Year awards and Japan's Award for Excellence during their game awards.

Everything about Sekiro has a step of uniqueness that is hard to find in any other title. From the environments to the characters that players encounter in the game. One of these characters is even getting more focus from writer Shin Yamamoto.

Being published through Yen Press, Yamamoto plans on bringing to light the origins of one of the game's more tragic characters. Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying gives readers a new perspective on the character by asking the question, "What was Hanbei like before he met The Wolf?"

In a recent Twitter release from Yen Press, the release date for the upcoming manga was officially set for late June! The forthcoming title has also been announced to be released in both print and digital. With the new manga, it makes the perfect companion to the video game. We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot, on the new release date!

If you've been dying for more Sekiro content, we've got you covered. Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying comes out in print next week! pic.twitter.com/vp2tjvHh8o — Yen Press (@yenpress) June 17, 2020

Life beyond death...A foolish notion with which to deceive oneself. But what happens when death does not come? Hanbei the Undying has lived longer than most, yet he's found no sense of purpose along the way-no reason to swing his blade.



With a history vaster than most could hope to comprehend, it's only natural to wonder: Who exactly was he before he met the Wolf? Find out in this must-read tale for fans of FromSoftware's hit game SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice!

Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying, is set to release on digital and print on June 23rd!