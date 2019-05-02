SENRAN KAGURA 7EVEN Developer Might Change Content Due To Regulations

The Senran Kagura producer and Hone Parade Games president Kenichiro Takaki sat down with Inside Games and spoke about Senran Kagura 7EVEN's status with censorship. The PlayStation 4 title was announced in August 2017 and has not been released yet.

“It seems the original idea we had imagined [for Senran Kagura 7EVEN] would be impossible to release. So we’re redoing, or rather reconsidering, everything about the game.”



Sony Interactive Entertainment is going hard on the regulations for video game sexual content, as fans of the franchise know, Senran Kagura is not a stranger to this type of footage. Takaki also said that these new regulations are not exclusive for PlayStation, he says that the censorship will eventually hit worldwide and every console. “Right now, I’m really worried about what to do.”



When asked about whether these new changes to censorship will make the game shift to PC exclusivity he answered, “It is not impossible. Considering the genre and its niche nature, it would be tough to make the game only for PC. The PC has a lot of realistic shooters, so hmm… If we can do that we will, but a lot is uncertain right now.”



Takaki was also really specific, he said the regulations don't let the characters undress, get their clothes torn off or let their breasts bounce. The game does not have a release date yet, as soon as more details on the game pop up, we will let you know.

