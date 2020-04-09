SHENMUE: A New Anime Series Based On The Game Franchise Is Coming Soon

Inspired by the successful game franchise, a new anime based on Shenmue is coming thanks to Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Hit the jump to learn more and check out the new visual!

So far, the first-ever Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (V-CRX) has been a massive hit in bringing out all of the latest and greatest anime, manga, and video game news. With so much information that has been given on its first day alone, who knows what the rest of the weekend could hold!

One of the latest pieces of information that were revealed from the event was the return of the hit SEGA video game franchise Shenmue, but this time in an anime format from Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. While there is still more information to come, it has been announced that the series would be helmed by One Punch Man season 2 director Sakurai Chikara with the help of game creator and executive producer Yu Suzuki. Animation production and production management were confirmed to be handled by Telecom Animation Film and Sola Entertainment, respectively.

When asked about the series, Crunchyroll head of development Sarah Victor said, “The first Shenmue video game was released more than twenty years ago, and we’re so excited to be working again with Adult Swim to bring this franchise to life through anime,” she continued by saying; “We’re eager to show our fans more of this action-packed adventure series as we move through production.” At the same time, Adult Swim svp/creative director on-air, Jason DeMarco, stated, “The world of Shenmue is fascinating and unique, and we are so excited to partner with Yu Suzuki to bring his epic creation to anime- and make a kick-ass martial arts epic!” With the level of excitement so high from the teams bringing it to life, it's safe to say that this adaptation will be something epic!

With this being just a taste of what is to come, make sure to check out the V-CRX schedule here to see when to tune in to the panel tomorrow for more information on the series!





After he witnesses his father’s murder at the family dojo, Ryo Hazuki dedicates his life to finding the man responsible - a mission that takes him from the streets of Yokosuka, Japan to the sprawling metropolis of Hong Kong, and beyond. Soon he'll learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge.



Shenmue is coming soon to Adult Swim in the US and Crunchyroll outside of Japan and mainland China. Those who want to register for the V-CRX and see the panel on demand can do so here!