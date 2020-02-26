SONIC FORCES (& SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS) Confirmed Free For PlayStation Plus Subscribers Next Month
A leak surfaced online earlier today which supposed that Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces would be free in March for PlayStation Plus subscribers. PlayStation has now taken to social media to officially confirm that as the case.
Sonic Forces (and Shadow of the Colossus) will be free to PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation 4 next month — PlayStation has now officially confirmed. Hit the jump...
Currently, you can get BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and Firewall: Zero Hour for free on PlayStation 4 if you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus. You see, the subscription service entitles you to a couple of pre-selected, free games each and every month.
This month it's both 2018's remaster of 2005's Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. While the former was developed by Bluepoint Games, SIE Japan Studio, and Ico Games; the latter was made by Sonic Team and published by SEGA. It's a platform game that released in February 2017 for current-gen consoles as well as PC and iOS devices.
Check out the announcement below (via Gamefragger):
In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.
