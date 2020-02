SONIC FORCES (& SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS) Confirmed Free For PlayStation Plus Subscribers Next Month

Sonic Forces (and Shadow of the Colossus ) will be free to PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation 4 next month — PlayStation has now officially confirmed. Hit the jump...

Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces are your free PS Plus games for March. Details: https://t.co/RDbMTtskgZ pic.twitter.com/g0ldKXzj4l — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 26, 2020

Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces would be free in March for PlayStation Plus subscribers. PlayStation has now taken to social media to officially confirm that as the case.Currently, you can get BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and Firewall: Zero Hour for free on PlayStation 4 if you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus. You see, the subscription service entitles you to a couple of pre-selected, free games each and every month.This month it's both 2018's remaster of 2005's Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. While the former was developed by Bluepoint Games, SIE Japan Studio, and Ico Games; the latter was made by Sonic Team and published by SEGA. It's a platform game that released in February 2017 for current-gen consoles as well as PC and iOS devices.Check out the announcement below (via):